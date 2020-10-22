Tragic End: Kidnapped minor boy murdered, body burnt in Mahabubabad

The police have traced the burnt body of the boy and also arrested the kidnappers including a close relative of the boy in connection with the kidnap and murder.

Mahabuabad: In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old boy of Krishna Colony of Mahabubabad town, who was kidnapped on Sunday evening, was found murdered in the hillocks on the outskirts of town in the wee hours of Thursday.

The police have traced the burnt body of the boy and also arrested the kidnappers including a close relative of the boy in connection with the kidnap and murder.

It may be recalled here that Kusuma Deekshith Reddy (9), the elder son of Ranjith Reddy and Vasantha, of Krishna Colony in the town, was kidnapped by unidentified persons on Sunday evening (October 19), while he was playing outside their house with a friend.

It is said that SP Koti Reddy is going to disclose the details of the kidnap incident at a press meet at 11 am.

