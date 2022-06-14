Trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:42 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Adapted from DC Comics, ‘Black Adam’ is based on an Egyptian slave who was bestowed with the power of ancient mythological gods. Five thousand years after his demise, this slave (Dwayne Johnson) rises up and returns to earth, only to face the modern world. Dubbed ‘Black Adam’ he then unleashes his unique form of justice upon the world.

The trailer was first released on the official Instagram account of Warner Brothers on June 8. It was captioned, “The world needed a hero, it got #BLACKADAM.”

Lead actor Johnson also shared the trailer on his official Twitter account, commenting, “As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.”

The movie is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is known for his ‘House of Wax’ franchise, and the psychological horror film ‘Orphan’. Other celebrity actors such as Noah Centineo from Netflix’s hit ‘To all the boys I’ve Loved Before’ and Peirce Brosnan, who played James Bond between 1995 and 2002, are also involved in the project.

The movie is scheduled to be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 21, by Warner Bros. Pictures.