Trailer for ‘Family Star’ starring Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur released

By ANI Updated On - 29 March 2024, 01:36 PM

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming film, ‘Family Star‘ starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles unveiled its trailer on Thursday.

Vijay and other crew members shared the trailer of this romantic comedy on their social media.

Vijay on Thursday took to X to share the film’s trailer with a caption that read, “This summer. In just one week celebrate, laugh, cheer, relive, and have a great time in the theaters.”

The trailer starts with Vijay Deverakonda praying to God, hoping for no losses in his life and only gains. Mrunal appears as his neighbor, close to his family, which bothers him. While she develops feelings for him first, the story shifts to the US, where he works under her. However, tensions arise when Mrunal Thakur believes she is causing problems in his life, leading to her angrily slapping him, as shown in the trailer.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, ‘Family Star’ marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.