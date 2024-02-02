Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Family Star’ to release on this date

| Vijay Devarakondas Family Star To Release On This Date

This marks Vijay Devarakonda's second collaboration with director Parasuram, following their previous blockbuster, 'Geetha Govindam.'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 07:09 PM

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-awaited movie featuring Vijay Devarakonda, titled ‘Family Star,’ have officially announced the release date.

The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 5.

In addition to Vijay, the movie boasts stellar cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh, Divyansha Kaushik, and others.

The production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared the news on its official social media handle (X).

Vijay Devarakonda also took to X platform, formerly Twitter, to share the exciting update with fans.

Meanwhile, a video capturing the shooting of ‘Family Star’ has surfaced online. The scenes are currently being filmed in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

In the video, Vijay can be seen dressed in a lungi and T-shirt, engaged in what appears to be a chase scene.

