Trailer of ‘Shoot-out at Alair’ unveiled

ZEE5, Gold Box Entertainment join hands for the upcoming web series

By | Published: 12:22 pm

ZEE5 has been delivering the best content for its Telugu patrons. Its latest offering is going to be an intense action drama. Shoot-out at Alair, produced by well-known costume designer and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela and her husband Vishnu Prasad on Gold Box Entertainment, is the promising web series whose trailer was unveiled.

As for the drama’s premise, it is about policemen getting shot dead on the streets of Hyderabad. Starting from 2007, on the anniversary of Mecca Masjid blasts, a terrorist named Akhtar is suspected to be killing Hindu policemen every year. But Akthar is believed to be a slain terrorist who was killed five years ago in an encounter. Given this, can the police department buy into the suspicions around him? How do the cops bring closure to the massacres directed at them? Answers to these questions have to be found in the web series.

ZEE5 has been consistently bringing a variety of content, from Loser to Chadarangam and GOD. From originals to direct OTT feature film releases, from comedies to message-oriented entertainers, from political to sports dramas and gangster dramas, its content has been varied. Shoot-out at Alair, too, is coming out to impress the patrons big-time.

Marking Christmas, the web series will be streamed on ZEE5 from December 25. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Nandini Rai and others are playing main roles. Directed by Anand Ranga, it has got eight episodes in total.