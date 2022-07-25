Trainer aircraft crash lands in Pune, pilot injured

By Soham Prasad Published: Published Date - 04:11 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Mumbai: A single-seater aircraft crash landed during a training session in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday, said an official from a private aviation academy to which the plane belonged. Its woman pilot suffered minor injuries, police and a medical officer said.

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am. The aircraft had taken off from the Baramati airport in Pune, a police official said. The Cessna 152 VY-ALI plane belonged to the Academy of Carver Aviation located near the Baramati airport. The pilot, Bhavika Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, leaving the aircraft was damaged, the police official said.

The pilot received minor injuries, said a medical officer from a primary health centre in Shelgaon who had gone to the accident spot. Vaibhav Shah, financial in-charge at the Academy of Carver Aviation, said the incident took place during a training session. “Since ours is a pilot training academy, the exact cause of the crash landing will be ascertained after an investigation,” he further said that, The pilot is safe. It was a skilful and safe crash landing by the pilot.

In February 2019, a trainer aircraft crashed near Rui village in Indapur tehsil. The pilot, who was flying solo, had suffered injuries.