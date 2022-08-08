Training programme on urban farming in twin cities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Department of Horticulture will extend support to interested households in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in growing of vegetables on available open spaces in terraces and balconies by conducting training programme on every month of second Saturday and fourth Sunday, a press release said.

This month, the training programme will be held on August 13 and August 28 at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute, besides Nampally criminal course, Red Hills, Nampally. The entry fee for the training programme on urban farming will be Rs. 100. For details: 97053-84834/ 79977-25411/ 81253-04636.