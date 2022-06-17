| Trains Cancelled Diverted In Hyderabad Scr Sets Up Help Desk For Passengers

Trains cancelled, diverted in Hyderabad: SCR sets up help desk for passengers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Following the violence at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday, the South Central Railway (SCR) has set up a special help desk for passengers.

“In view of the agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station, a special help desk has been set up. Passengers can reach out to help desk no 040-27786666 for updates on train cancellations, diversions, and partial cancellations of trains,” SCR said in a release.

Tension prevailed in the Secunderabad Railway Station in the morning when several youngsters staged a protest against the Central government’s Armed Forces recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath.’

Hundreds of protestors barged into the railway tracks and platforms damaging the food stalls, luggages, and partially torching a goods compartment. A few two-wheelers too were set on fire.