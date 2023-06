Trains cancelled due to restoration works; Check details

Due to restoration works trains running on June 16 were cancelled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Due to restoration works at Bahanga Bazar station of Kharagpur – Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway, the Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045), Hyderabad – Shalimar (18046), Agartala – Secunderabad (07029) and Secunderabad – Shalimar (22850) trains running on June 16 were cancelled.