Restoration works at Katora Houz expedited

While GHMC is looking after cleaning the tank, HMDA has provided necessary machinery required for clearing the weed and hyacinth

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in coordination with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has expedited restoration works at the historic Katora Houz near Golconda, with hyacinth being cleared from the tank within a few weeks.

The works on cleaning the Katora Houz commenced on March 7 with the cleaning of the tank and accordingly, JCBs were deployed for the purpose. While the GHMC is looking after cleaning the tank, HMDA has provided the necessary machinery required for clearing the weed and hyacinth from the tank.

The civic body has earlier allocated funds for the restoration works. Though Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation had planned to turn the historic tank into a tourist attraction, the civic body later took the responsibility.

Hit by apathy, this 460-year-old tank for several decades remained taken over by water hyacinth, trash and weed, apart from turning into a mosquito breeding ground causing severe inconvenience to nearby residents.

However, with the intervention of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, the tank is on the path of getting a new lease of life. “Katora Houz being cleaned up of water hyacinth,” said Arvind Kumar, MA&UD Principal Secretary.

The GHMC had planned to clean up Katora Houz last year itself but the Covid-19 pandemic hampered the proposed works.

The Katora Houz was built in the 16th century by the Qutub Shahi rulers and then used to be a freshwater storage tank. However, with passing decades, it was left in neglect and slowly turned into an ideal place for dumping.

According to officials, the proposed activities after cleaning up of the lake include drilling of bore wells, illumination, construction of pathways, landscaping, beautification and boating activity. The idea is to make Katora Houz, a new tourist destination in the city.