Transco AE in ACB trap in Aswaraopet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 09:40 PM

Kothagudem: An assistant engineer of Transco was caught red-handed by ACB sleuths while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh at Aswaraopet in the district on Thursday.

The accused official Sharath Kumar demanded the money to give electricity connection to a farm field belonging to the complainant Konakalla Aditya at Maddikonda village in Aswaraopet mandal.

As Aditya approached the ACB its officers laid a trap to catch him. The ACB officials conducted a search at Aswaraopet sub-station. The accused was taken into custody and would be produced in ACB court, informed the officials.