Transgender persons to become school bus drivers in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 08:05 PM

Collector Pamela Satpathy along with transgender community at collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy on Wednesday promised to provide driver jobs on private school buses to transgender persons if they learned driving. Those who were interested in working as school bus drivers could learn driving, she advised.

Conducting a meeting with the transgender community at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Satpathy promised to provide all support to the transgender community and encourage them in fields wherein they were interested besides taking steps to provide jobs by giving training.

The Collector said employment opportunities would be given by forming groups and steps would also be taken to strengthen their financial status by providing bank loans. She later distributed identity certificates to transgender persons.

The Karimnagar district administration has been taking multiple steps to support the transgender community. In February 2023, a transgender woman was sanctioned a loan to set up a self-employment unit under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme. Karimnagar also recorded a first by giving a transgender person a four-wheeler driving license the same day.

Ashadam Asha, a member from the scheduled caste community, was sanctioned a subsidy loan of Rs.5 lakh, with which she was planning to run a photo studio, while Nakka Sindhu was provided with a four-wheeler driving license.