Special clinic for transgender in Godavarikhani hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 06:15 PM

Peddapalli: In order to cater to the healthcare needs of the transgender community, a special clinic for transgender persons has been opened in the Godavarikhani Government Hospital.

As part of Transgender Persons Act 2019, the State government is establishing separate clinics for transgender persons in all teaching hospitals.

As part of it, the special clinic was opened in Godavarikhani hospital, which is a teaching hospital for Singareni Institute of Medical Science, Ramagundam. Besides an in-charge doctor, a house surgeon and other staff have been deputed to the clinic to provide treatment to transgender persons.

Separate OP (outpatient) consultation slips are also being generated for them when they register their names for consultation at the hospital reception. If cross consultation is required, they will be taken to specialized doctors such as gynaecologist, urologist, dermatologist, psychologist and others.

This is the third trangender clinic in the State. While a clinic is being operated in Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, one is being operated in MGM hospital, Warangal. Speaking to Telangana Today, a transgender woman, Roshni from Godavarikhani, said the clinic would be more useful for them.

Since it was meant for them only, more number of transgender people would feel free to visit the hospital and explain their health problems to doctors without reluctance.

Urinal and skin infections were common health problems among transgender persons, she said. Before opening the clinic, medical and health department officials took inputs from transgender persons and inquired about the common health problems being faced by them.

Based on inputs given by them, facilities were made in the clinic, she said. Medical College principal Himabindu said based on instructions from higher officials, they had the separate clinic since the transgender community required special care.

Transgender persons should be treated with respect, sensitivity and privacy, she said and appealed to the community to visit the clinic and get treatment for their health issues.

However, a few transgender persons feel the clinics should be more equipped. After sex reassignment surgeries, major changes would take place in their bodies because of hormonal therapy, laser treatment and others, they said, adding that psychological problems too were common. There should be facilities to treat all these, they said.