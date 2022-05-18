Transgenders in Telangana demand reservations in police jobs

Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: The transgender community in the State has demanded that the Telangana State Police include the option of ‘transgender’ in the application form for the forthcoming police recruitment tests and to ensure reservation for the community.

A group from the LGBTQ community met officials of the State police and handed over a representation.

“In the absence of a comprehensive transgender policy in the State, we urge you to immediately consult transgender community based organizations, the Pride Place, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare and the Department of Social Welfare to frame a comprehensive, scientific and separate selection criteria for transgender persons,” the group urged.

They further said the government and the police department should refer to the selection criteria in vogue in neighboring States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have already enacted comprehensive transgender policies and issued government orders to include transgender persons.

It demanded that the government also ensure reservations for transgender persons in appointments to all Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board vacancies in line with the mandate of the Supreme Court.

