Treat your taste buds with Tomato dal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: Tomato dal is a tangy, flavourful and delectable dish that is served with hot, steaming rice, a stir-fried vegetable, and some crackers, fryums, or papads with a dollop of ghee and some pickles. It elevates our taste to the next level.

The dish is pretty simple and prepared like the other dal dishes, but it has a rich tomato flavour. The dal’s consistency is important – it should be thick and creamy for maximum enjoyment. So, let’s try this simple yet delightful dal recipe and treat our taste buds.

Ingredients

• Toor dal : 1/2 cup

• Green gram dal : 1/4 cup

• Tomatoes : 3, chopped

• Green chilies : 3, slit

• Tamarind : 2 reeds

• Fenugreek seeds : 1/2 tsp

• Cumin seeds : 1/4 tsp

• Turmeric powder : 1/2 tsp

• Chilli powder : As needed

• Salt : to taste

• Oil : 2 1/2 tbsp

• Mustard seeds : 1/2 tsp

• Cumin seeds : 1/2 tsp

• Red chilies : 2 to 3

• Curry leaves : 2 reeds

• Coriander leaves : A few strands

Method

• Take a cooker, add toor dal, and 2 tbsp or 1/4 cup of green gram dal as it enhances the taste and texture of the dal and cooks more quickly.

• Wash them twice and add chopped tomatoes, green chilies and tamarind. Add fenugreek cumin seeds.

• Add turmeric powder, two glasses of water, add 1 1/2 tsp of oil and cook until three to four whistles. Let it release the pressure and open the lid.

• Add chilli powder and salt to taste and mix.

• Heat a pan with 1 1/2 tbsp of oil, add mustard and cumin seeds, red chilies and let splutter.

• Add garlic cloves, curry leaves and add the cooked dal to the temper.

• Add water as needed depending on the required consistency of the dal.

• Add some coriander leaves for garnishing and put off the flame.

