Trend Of Electric Vehicles | Electric Cars | Electric Scooter

The survey was conducted by Borzo, an intra-city delivery service, on 6,000 gig workers to know their mobility choices in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:51 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: A recent survey conducted by Borzo, an intra-city delivery service, highlights the growing trend of electric vehicles in the country among gig workers. The survey was conducted on 6,000 gig workers to know their mobility choices in India. Watch this video to learn more about the reasons behind their preference for EVs.