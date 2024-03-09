INDE Racing to showcase EV advancements at Misano E-Prix

INDE Racing, the first Indian Racing team to win a podium on the FIM global championships, will partake in this cross-learning initiative at the inaugural 2024 Misano E-Prix double header on 13-14 April

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, the world’s first global all-electric offroad motorcycle series, announced it will collaborate with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship around knowledge sharing and at-track activations during the 2024 Misano E-Prix.

Both series will bring together representatives from across its ecosystems including teams, manufacturers, partners and senior personnel for strategic workshops at Formula E’s London headquarters. The sessions will focus on knowledge sharing, mutual learning and continuing the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology.

INDE Racing, the first Indian Racing team to win a podium on the FIM global championships, will partake in this cross-learning initiative at the inaugural 2024 Misano E-Prix double header on 13-14 April. INDE Racing and the other teams in the E-Xplorer series will deliver an off-road demonstration around the grounds of the permanent Misano track showcasing the performance of e-bikes and motorcycle racing.

Abhishek Reddy, CEO of INDE Racing said, “This collaboration provides us with a unique platform to push Indian motor racing onto a global platform while undoubtedly helping us catalyze the development of advanced electric powertrain technologies and help us push the boundaries of what is possible in electric motorsport.”