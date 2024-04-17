Hyderabad startup ‘Juiy’ launches App, makes buying EVs a breeze

Through the mobile app, Juiy aims to address misconceptions about EV adoption among buyers and assist them in transitioning to electric vehicles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 07:44 PM

Through the mobile app, Juiy aims to address misconceptions about EV adoption among buyers and assist them in transitioning to electric vehicles.

Hyderabad: In a move towards promoting sustainable transportation, Hyderabad-based start-up Juiy on Wednesday launched an Electric Vehicle buying assistant mobile app.

Through the mobile app, Juiy aims to address misconceptions about EV adoption among buyers and assist them in transitioning to electric vehicles. Starting with two-wheelers, Juiy will assist customers right from discoverability to delivery of the vehicle.

While the buying assistant is open to the entire country, vehicles are currently being sold only in Hyderabad, with plans to scale to more cities in the coming months.

Mahanth Mallikarjuna , Co-founder of Juiy said “Our mission is to provide sustainable and efficient transportation options for everyone. With our innovative app, we aim to assist buyers in transitioning to electric vehicles.”

Juiy works with almost all popular electric two-wheeler brands and has partnered with Axis Bank and LoanTap for finance, and Reliance General Insurance, Chola MS, and Kotak General Insurance for insurance needs.

Pranay Kommu, Co-founder, Juiy said “We are on a mission to transition 1 million buyers from ICE (internal combustion engines) to electric two-wheelers in the next year.”