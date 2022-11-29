Trend of women outnumbering men in PG education continues in Telangana

This trend gets indicated from the number of enrollments through the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests each year.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 07:05 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: More women than men continue to enter the postgraduate education in conventional universities in Telangnana. This trend gets indicated from the number of enrollments through the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) each year.

A quick scan of this year’s admissions shows that 72.26 per cent of 23,138 enrollments in PG courses were women. Last year too, a total 25,588 students were admitted in 116 courses of whom 70.23 per cent were women. Likewise, 68.63 per cent women took admissions to 111 different PG courses in 2020.

Also Read Telangana: More women keen on pursuing PG than men

This year, the web counselling was done for admissions to 108 different postgraduate and postgraduate diploma courses offered by Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

Barring a few courses, women dominated enrolments in almost all courses. Among different courses, a record number of 1,500 women have decided to make a career in MSc in Zoology programme, while the number of men enrolling for the same course stood at 186, this year.

The MSc in Computer Science programme saw highest enrollments of 1,758 including 1,304 women and 454 men. It was followed by MSc in Zoology where 1,686 candidates took admissions this year.

Candidates’ enrolling for the MSc in Mathematics course has come down this year to 1,393 as against 1,922 last year, which was highest among all other courses.

However, the overall number of candidates entering postgraduate education has been dwindling since the last three years. The number of admissions stood at 23,138 in 2022 as against 25,588 in 2021 and 26,572 in 2020.

Osmania University officials who hold the admissions counselling attribute the gradual decrease in admissions to lack of interest among students to pursue conventional postgraduate courses. “Students are taking up courses like MBA and MCA after graduation or going for jobs. Hence, there is a decrease in the number of admissions,” official added.