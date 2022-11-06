Osmania University releases CPGET 2022 certificate verification schedule

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Sunday released the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 centralized manual certificate verification schedule for candidates seeking PG admissions under CAP/NCC/PH categories.

Certificate verification for CAP candidates is scheduled for November 11, while NCC and PH certificate verification is on November 12 and 13. The certificates will be verified at the Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, Hyderabad.

All candidates excluding M.Ed. and M.P.Ed. can exercise web options in the second phase in the general mode. Same web options will be considered for PH special category admissions as well, the OU said. For more details, visit the website https://cpget.ouadmissions.com/.