Tribal headman hacked to death over sorcery in Asifabad

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said the accused were identified as Athram Raju and Sungu and deceased was as Athram Lacchu (41), an elder of the village. Raju and Sungu are also from the same village.

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Two persons were arrested for the alleged murder of a tribal headman over allegations of practicing sorcery at Thati Madhara village in Tiryani mandal on Monday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said the accused were identified as Athram Raju and Sungu and deceased was as Athram Lacchu (41), an elder of the village. Raju and Sungu are also from the same village.

Lacchu was allegedly hacked to death by the two and other members of their family at his agriculture field on Sunday night. His wife Jangu Bai grew suspicious when he did not return home till Monday afternoon. She found the body of Lachchu in a pool of blood at their field. She lodged a complaint with police, accusing Raju and Sungu.

It is learned that Raju and Sungu nursed a grudge against Lacchu following the death of their father Athram Arju 20 years ago. They reportedly attacked him with axes resulting in instantaneous death for him.

Based on a complaint from Jangu Bai, a case was registered and investigations were taken up. Post-mortem of the body was held at a government hospital in Asifabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .