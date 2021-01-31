Tribal woman gang-raped at Paloncha

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Kothagudem: The police at Paloncha town have registered a case under the provisions of SC/ST (Atrocities) Prevention Act against five persons including three women for their alleged involvement in threatening and rape of a tribal woman.

The incident which reportedly took place on Jan 13 came to light on Sunday. Additional Sub-inspector of Police (SI) E Rateesh said, the victim, a 25-year-old married woman works as a housemaid at the residence of one of the accused, Kalavathi, at Teachers Colony in the town.

On Jan 13, the house owner Kalavathi offered tea to her housemaid, who fell unconscious after consuming it. Later, she was raped by one Syed Hussain, Kalavathi and Kalva Rama Rao while two other women shot the video of the rape scene, he said.

Later, they threatened the housemaid not to tell anyone about the incident. The family members of the victim who noticed that woman was not well came to know about the incident and lodged a complaint with Paloncha town police. The DSP, Prasada Rao said the case was being investigated. All the accused are absconding, he added.

