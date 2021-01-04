Tribal women in Kothagudem urged to turn entrepreneurs

An entrepreneurship awareness programme was organised by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in association with Women Entrepreneurship Hub (WE- Hub) at Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 10:29 pm 10:30 pm

Kothagudem: Tribal women have been urged to come forward to take up entrepreneurship options utilising various government schemes.

An entrepreneurship awareness programme was organised by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in association with Women Entrepreneurship Hub (WE- Hub) at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

ITDA Assistant Project Officer K Nagao Rao, Statistical Officer M Suresh Babu, Project Horticulture Officer B Prakash Patil along with representatives of WE-Hub, Shruthi and Narasimha addressed the tribal women.

They said the Tribal Welfare Department was implementing several schemes and offering financial assistance to promote entrepreneurship among tribals in agency villages. Women should earn livelihood by setting up small scale industries, they said.

WE-Hub, India’s first State-led incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs, has been helping women to set up enterprises, imparting skills, teaching strategies for growth. Hence, tribal women in the district should make use of the services of WE-Hub, APO (Power) M Anuradha said.

Small scale industries like soap making and food processing units could be set up in the district, WE-Hub representatives suggested, while explaining marketing techniques. Academic and Community Mobilisation Officer PMRC, T Ramanaiah and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .