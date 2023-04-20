Tributes paid to martyrs of Indervelli firing incident in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Tribals pay tributes to Indervelli firing incident at a martyrs' column in Indervelli mandal centre on Thursday

Adilabad: The tribals in the district paid rich tributes to martyrs of the Indervelli firing incident on the 42nd anniversary of the tragedy, equated with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, at the martyrs’ column in Indervelli mandal centre on Thursday.

Members of the Indervelli Amaraveerula Ashaya Sadhana Samithi and the Tudum Debba, a tribal rights organization, family members of the martyrs and about 200 Adivasis from several parts of the district gathered at the martyrs’ column.

As per traditions of the ethnic tribes, they broke coconuts and performed the customary lighting the lamp to pay homage after hoisting red flags representing souls of the martyrs, according to their custom. Traditional musical instruments were played during the rituals.

The tribals and kin of the victims arrived at the column by taking out processions from their villages to the venue. They presented Naivedyam (offering) to the martyrs who were shot dead on April 20 in 1981. They performed special prayers at Indradevi temple in the mandal centres. They recalled how gullible tribals were indiscriminately gunned down. They regretted that it had still been haunting them for over four decades.

The kin stated that their families were thrown out of the gear and their dreams were with the incident claiming lives of their bread winners. They recounted how the firing adversely impacted their lives. They lamented that they had not been extended any support from the government so far. They requested the government to provide jobs and financial aid to the kin.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, State Women Commission member Kumra Eshwari Bai were among many who paid homages to the martyrs. As per official records, 13 tribals were shot dead by police for participating in a public meeting held at Indervelli mandal centre, following a call given by Girijan Rythu Coolie Sangham, a frontal organisation of Maoists on April 20, 1981.