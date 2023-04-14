Rich tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar in Adilabad

Collector Rahul Raj and MLA Ramanna pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar in Adilabad on Friday

Adilabad: Rich tributes were paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary celebrated in several parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday.

In Adilabad, Collector PS Rahul Raj and MLA Jogu Ramanna paid homage to the architect of the Constitution by garlanding his portrait and lighting candles at Ambedkar Chowk.

Raj recalled the role of Amebdkar in authoring the constitution. He called upon the civilians to emulate ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar, who rendered matchless services for the uplift of the downtrodden.

The Collector said that the district administration mechanism was striving to effectively implement schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Dalit Basti, etc., aimed at the welfare of the weaker sections.

He wanted everyone to come forward to achieve Ambedkar’s ideals. Ramanna said that the government earmarked Rs 15,000 crore under SC, ST Sub-Plan to improve lives of marginalized communities by drawing inspiration from the constitution.

He vowed to extend all support to the authorities in developing the district headquarters on many fronts.

In Mancherial, Collector Badavat Santosh paid floral tributes to the author of the constitution and asserted Ambedkar had strived hard for uplifting lives of peasants and proletarians, besides struggling for rights of the downtrodden communities.

Leaders of Dalit organisationstook part in the celebrations and hailed him for providing reservations to oppressed communities in education and government jobs.

Meanwhile, Collectors of Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts K Varun Reddy and Hemath Borkade took part in similar events and paid homage to Ambedkar by garlanding his statue.

Reddy said that Ambedkar had played a vital role in eradicating the caste system and to construct a peaceful society. The constitution paved the way for transforming the lives of the weaker sections.