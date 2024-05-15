Trident Sugar company employees protest over delay in payment of wages

Trident Sugars, which had remained defunct for the last few months, has reportedly not been paying salaries of employees.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 15 May 2024, 08:12 PM

Trident Sugars employee Ramesh Babu climbed chimney as part of protest at Trident Sugars in Kothur (B) village of Zaherabad mandal in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Several employees of Trident Sugars Limited located at Kothur (B) in Zaheerabad mandal protested as the management allegedly delayed the payment of their wages on Wednesday.

Trident Sugars, which had remained defunct for the last few months, has reportedly not been paying salaries of employees. An employee, Ramesh, whose daughter’s marriage was fixed, had climbed the chimney of the industry demanding the release of wages immediately. The incident triggered tension on the premises of the industry.

During discussions with employees, the management had agreed to pay Rs.2 lakh to Ramesh as an immediate relief apart from paying Rs.2 lakh to another employee Shekar who was also in serious need. The employees alleged that the management was not paying insurance premiums, PF amount, and gratuity to retired and deceased employees. They also alleged that the sugarcane was being taken to other parts of the State for crushing since the management was not willing to operate the industry. The employees said they had kept everything ready in the industry for crushing.