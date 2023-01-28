Trimulgherry rehab death: Cops record statement of staff

The police have recorded the statements of the supervisors and other staff of the rehab facility

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:16 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: The police, who are investigating into the suspicious death of a 20-year-old man at a rehabilitation centre at Trimulgherry, have recorded the statements of the supervisors and other staff of the rehab facility.

A team of police officials again visited the rehabilitation centre and interacted with the staff. The police learnt that about ten months ago, the victim Kevin, a resident of Ammuguda, Yapral was admitted to the facility.

“Sometime between his stay in the centre he was allowed to go home. He was showing aggressive symptoms and was addicted to ganja. However, his family members again admitted him to the rehabilitation centre,” said Trimulgherry police.

It may be recalled that the victim was found in a pool of blood by the staff and died while being taken to a hospital. He was undergoing treatment for addiction to marijuana. The police suspect that Kevin might have committed suicide as pieces of glass panes from the ventilator were found in the bathroom.

A case was registered under section 174 of CrPC. The police are awaiting the postmortem examination report to know the exact cause of death.