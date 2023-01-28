Winter chill ups pollution in Hyderabad

Nehru Zoological Park, Pashamylaram, and ICRISAT areas worst affected, with AQI levels remaining poor for two months

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Biting cold weather, drier air, and hazy mornings in the city during this winter has elevated the pollution levels beyond the safe limit. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Hyderabad has deteriorated drastically between November and December.

A report by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPSCB) has indicated that several areas reported improved pollution levels between June and October. However, by winter, when temperatures began plummeting, pollution levels soared.

Also Read Telangana Govt implements action plan for reducing air pollution in Hyderabad

Nehru Zoological Park, Pashamylaram, and ICRISAT areas were worst affected, with AQI levels remaining poor for two months. Key pollution ingredients PM2.5 and PM10 and nitrogen dioxide too were recorded at higher levels.

The AQI level at Zoo Park was 273 in November, while in December, it was 236. Pashamylaram’s air quality was 245 in November and marginally improved the next month when it was 187.

Several other zones, including Balanagar, Uppal, Jubilee Hills, Paradise, Charminar, and Jeedimetla, had a moderate AQI (101-200). The pollution in the air was dense enough to cause breathing difficulties to lung and heart patients.

On the other hand, residents at Abids, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Chikkadpally, and Tank Bund were comparatively breathing safe air as AQI levels here remained satisfactory.

There’s nothing new about the winter pollution situation in Hyderabad because, according to experts, the city experiences winter inversion.

This typical weather phenomenon results in low wind speed combined with a temperature dip, leading to a ‘low mixing height.’ It brings down the pollutants closer to the ground. The pollutants become ‘trapped’; as regular, day-to-day pollutants continue to pile, the pollution levels spike.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor,’ and over 400 as ‘severe’.