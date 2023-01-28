Hyderabad: Road caves in at Himayatnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Road cave - in at a busy road in centre of the City i.e street number 5, Himayatnagar of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A tipper driver and two labourers sustained minor injuries when a road caved in at Himayatnagar on Saturday.

According to the police, the lorry was travelling when a stretch of the road caved in at Street No 5, Himayatnagar. As a result, the truck partly landed in the trench.

On information, the Narayanguda police reached the spot and pulled out the three persons who were in the heavy vehicle. Later, with the help of a traffic crane, the truck was pulled out.

The GHMC officials later visited the spot and took up remedial measures.

A similar incident was reported last year at Goshamahal, when a road caved-in, injuring a few persons.

Due to the incident, the traffic flow on the Himayatnagar road stretch was affected. The traffic police deployed additional men to manage the traffic.