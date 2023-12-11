Trisha, Ishitha shine in Hyderabad’s win over Kerala in BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy

Captain G Trisha hit a 60-ball 67 while Ishitha scalped four for 10 as Hyderabad women defeated Kerala by 22 runs in the BCCI Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy

07:30 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Ishitha and G Trisha.

Hyderabad: Captain G Trisha hit a 60-ball 67 while Ishitha scalped four for 10 as Hyderabad women defeated Kerala by 22 runs in the BCCI Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy at the Barasat Ground in Kolkata, on Monday.

Electing to bat first, Hyderabad posted 116/9 in 20 overs. Most of the scoring was done by captain G Trisha and Pranavi Chandra who put on a 69-run partnership for the opening wicket in 10 overs. While Trisha hit nine boundaries and a six in her 60-ball knock, Pranavi smashed three sixes in her 17-ball 24-run knock to provide a blistering start.

However, after the departure of Pranavi in the 10th over, others failed to get going. None of the batters could cross single digits. Later, Hyderabad restricted the last-edition semifinalists to 94 runs in 17.4 overs, thanks to Ishitha’s 4/10 bowling figures. Vanka Pooja scalped two wickets while Trisha accounted for a wicket.

For the losing outfit, captain CMC Najla top-scored with a 31-ball 33 while VJ Joshitha hit 30 off 23 deliveries.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 116/9 in 20 overs (G Trisha 67, Pranavi Chandra 24; CMC Najla 3/15, CK Nandana 3/25) bt Kerala 94 in 17.4 overs (CMC Najla 33, Ishitha Koduri 4/10, Vanka Pooja 2/16).