Trishakti Corps commander compliments participants for their initiatives to resolve challenges

By ANI Published Date - 08:20 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Trishakti Corps commander of the Indian Army on Saturday reviewed the innovations and complimented the participants for their technical ingenuity and their initiatives to resolve challenges related to critical equipment, weapon systems and effort-saving techniques.

“GOC #TrishaktiCorps reviewed the innovations and complimented the participants for their technical ingenuity and their initiatives to resolve challenges related to critical equipment, weapon systems and effort-saving techniques,” Trishakticorps_IA posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Trishakti Corps also demonstrated ingenious ideas and innovations for improved operational efficiency. “In stride with the futuristic battlefield, ignited minds of #TrishaktiCorps demonstrated ingenious Ideas and Innovations for improved operational efficiency, equipment availability and for facilitating logistic capabilities,” they added.