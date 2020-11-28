Trouble brewing in TRS, alleges Bandi Sanjay

Reiterating his statement that TRS was an anti-national, BJP State president alleged that the party had relations with MIM which in turn has links with extremist organisations

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the public meeting of TRS party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Saturday as a flop and alleged that party legislators and Ministers were disappointed by the flop show. He predicted second or third position for the TRS in the GHMC elections.

Addressing a media conference at the party headquarters here, he said defeat was reflected in the facial expressions of the Chief Minister who repeated the same promises the party had made at the time of 2016 GHMC elections.

“The Chief Minister realised that there is now a party that would dare question his lies. His party leaders are upset by the way the Chief Minister treats them, like his subjects. Trouble is brewing in TRS and the government can crumble any time. The countdown has started,” he said.

Reiterating his statement that TRS was an anti-national, he said the party had relations with MIM which in turn has links with extremist organisations. He pointed out that even though the Chief Minister denied having truck with the MIM in the elections, “We (BJP) believe that TRS will try to hoist an MIM Mayor.” “The MIM will then ensure that Hyderabad has two chief Ministers and two flags. The development will result in a revolt ending the party itself,” Sanjay said.

“The Chief Minister asks us why so many national leaders are visiting Hyderabad for a corporation election. We want to tell him that they are coming because you failed to visit the people of the city when they were in trouble during floods,” he said.

