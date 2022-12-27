Trouble engine govt in BJP-ruled States: Harish Rao

He said the BJP was advertising that the States it was ruling would get double-engine development, but that there was no truth in it

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao had inaugurated 400 double-bedroom houses in Zaheerabad Constituency on Monday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled State governments as a trouble engine governments since they could not implement any welfare schemes the Telangana government was implementing. He said the BJP was advertising that the States it was ruling would get double-engine development, but that there was no truth in it, if one were to compare the welfare and development works being implemented in Telangana with neighbouring Karnataka.

Speaking after inaugurating 312 double-bedroom houses in Zaheerabad town and 88 2-BHK houses at neighbouring Digwal village on Tuesday, Rao congratulated the beneficiaries. The Minister said that the Telangana government was implementing schemes such as 24X7 power supply, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Dalit Bandhu, and many other, which the neighbouring Karnataka government could not implement.

While the Telangana government was taking up recruitment for over 91,000 posts, the BJP government was privatising the public sector companies leading to loss of employment. He said that the government was going to recruit over 950 new doctors shortly to serve in different hostels across the State. Rao said that the neighbouring Karnataka state was having bumpy roads while Telangana has laid the best roads.

He accused the Centre of disinvesting the PSUs besides preparing for selling the lands of PSUs such as Ordnance Factory Medak. The Minister has also laid a foundation for different works in Zaheerabad with an outlay of Rs 97 crore. Rao has also assured us to complete the construction of another 700 houses shortly in Zaheerabad. MP BB Patil, MLA K Manik Rao, and others were present.