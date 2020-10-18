TRS developed Dubbak on all fronts: Harish

TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha, accompanied by Medak MLA M Padam Devendar Reddy and Former Minister V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, campaigned across the Constituency.

Published: 11:19 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the people of Dubbak Assembly Constituency to think twice before voting in the November 3 by-election.

Speaking to the media in Dubbak on Sunday, the Minister said no State ruled by either Congress or BJP was giving more than Rs 500 pension while the Telangana government was giving Rs 2,000 pension and Rs 3,000 pension to elderly and disabled respectively.

Stating that the Congress and TDP, which ruled Telangana for seven decades, could not even provide potable water to households in Dubbak constituency, Harish Rao said the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chanadrashekar Rao ensure drinking water to all the households in Dubbak under Mission Bhagiratha.

“There was a time when parents of girls used to have apprehensions about having a marriage alliance with the people of Dubbak. Farmers used to drill dozens of borewells to find water. All these hurdles have been removed through various initiatives and the problems have come to an end in the past six years of TRS rule,” he said.

“Just check the ground water level and tanks of Dubbak now, we can find water everywhere since the State government has completed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Once Mallanna Sagar is completed, every acre of land in Dubbak will be under irrigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha, accompanied by Medak MLA M Padam Devendar Reddy and Former Minister V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, campaigned across the Constituency.

Sujatha’s campaign has been drawing huge crowds everywhere with people welcoming the TRS campaign vehicles with Bonalu and Bathukkamas.

