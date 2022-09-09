TRS district presidents urge CM KCR to take a plunge into national politics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:18 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) district presidents on Friday urged him to take the plunge and take up the mantle to lead another movement to free the nation from the anti-people rule of the BJP at the Centre.

Hyderabad: There is an overwhelming response to the news reports about Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao entry into national politics soon. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) district presidents on Friday urged him to take the plunge and take up the mantle to lead another movement to free the nation from the anti-people rule of the BJP at the Centre. They vowed to participate in the struggle along with him.

About 21 of 33 district unit presidents of TRS who were in Hyderabad, convened a joint press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. They unanimously pledged their support to the TRS President in his endeavours to develop the nation and also ensure welfare of the poor. They also urged the Chief Minister to contest the general elections and defeat the evil elements that were destroying the country through divisive and communal politics. They reminded that people do not want the failed Gujarat model, but a successful Telangana model for the country.

“KCR aage bado, hum tumhaare saath hai, (KCR please go ahead, we are with you). The people of this country are eagerly waiting for Chandrashekhar Rao to replicate the Telangana model of development and welfare at the national level,” said Mancherial district president and Government Whip Balka Suman. He lashed out at the BJP government stating that latter has failed in all fronts and has done nothing for the people. Further, the BJP has also destroyed all the Constitutional institutions and systems, he added.

Nizamabad district president and MLA A Jeevan Reddy emphasised the need for Chandrashekhar Rao to float a national party to free the country from the BJP-rule. “People from all sections of the society are looking towards the Chief Minister. They want him to enter national politics and emerge victorious in his efforts. They want him to create wealth and distribute it among the poor as was done in Telangana,” he said.

Mahabubabad district president and MP Kavitha Maloth said the farmers were seeking construction of the irrigation projects like the Kaleshwaram project, across the country.

“Not only the people of Telangana, all citizens of India want to see an ideal-driven, determined leader like KCR in power. The TRS party is eager to form a new party for the purpose,” said Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MP and Nalgonda district. He stated that all the Opposition leaders have appreciated Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement to provide free power to the farmers.

Hyderabad district president and MLA Maganti Gopinath said that the country needs the TRS President’s leadership and courage in the current situation. He slammed the Centre for terming the welfare schemes as ‘freebies’ and asking the States to withdraw them. “No government has ever made such a demand since the independence movement,” he pointed out.