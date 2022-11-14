TRS general body meeting to be held on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) is expected to go all guns blazing against the BJP over the latter’s attempts to poach its MLAs, after the crucial meeting of the party general body to be held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

This is the second meeting of the TRS (BRS) general body after transforming into a national party and the first after the victory in the Munugode by-election.

Also Read TRS informs Election Commission of its decision to convert into BRS

Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the meeting which will discuss threadbare the action plan to be adopted to expose the BJP over its false promises, attempts to topple elected governments in States and the failure to address crucial issues pertaining to the nation. He is also likely to instruct the party functionaries on the action plan for expanding the TRS (BRS) to neighbouring States, apart from reinforcing the party in the State at the grassroots level.

The meeting gains significance in the wake of recent developments, including the BJP’s ‘Poachgate’ attempt, the Munugode by-election victory and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana. “The meeting is likely to focus on preparing the party leaders for all the possible tactics of the BJP, including the use of Central agencies against them. It will also instil confidence among the party leaders and cadre in the wake of increasing attempts by the BJP to topple the government,” TRS State general secretary said.

The party leaders are likely to be handed over the details pertaining to the ‘Poachgate’ scandal, including the evidence shared by complainant and TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. The elected representatives and other leaders are likely to be asked to share the evidence against the accused with people of their respective constituencies and counter the BJP’s false propaganda at every possible juncture.

The Chief Minister is likely to discuss plans for his tours to various districts in the upcoming weeks, to inaugurate integrated district collectorate complexes and also the TRS (BRS) district offices. Further, he is likely to discuss plans to expand the BRS to other States and hold a huge rally in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh to formally announce the launch of the BRS in mid-December, sources said.