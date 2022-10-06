Regional, recognised parties keen to join hands with BRS in different States

Published: Updated On - 11:40 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: Less than 24 hours after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the party was going national, there is a buzz among various regional and recognised regional political parties in other States. While some of them are already in talks for an alliance with the TRS (BRS) leadership, the latter too is learnt to be discussing possible alliances with others.

At least four political parties with presence in over six States are learnt to have got in touch with the TRS (BRS) leadership. This is in addition to political parties like the Janata Dal (S) which have already associated themselves with the party.

JD(S) HD Kumaraswamy had on Wednesday invited the new national party to contest in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka in alliance with his party. Similarly, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is said to be keen to join hands with the party in Tamil Nadu. Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held discussions with such like-minded parties and organisations on possible alliance to work together against the divisive and communal forces.

The TRS (BRS) is yet to announce a specific national outlook. However, a lot of local, regional and recognised political parties are said to be keen to join hands with the national party. “The specific policies are yet to be announced, but Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao already gave a broad outlook of the party at various public and private meetings in recent times. Apart from fighting divisive and communal forces, the party will strive to bring a qualitative change in the national politics by joining forces with like-minded forces,” one of the general secretaries of the party told Telangana Today.

Party leaders do not rule out an alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar. The top leadership of both these parties are said to be in touch with Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, who has said that though top leaders from both the parties – Akhilesh Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav – could not attend Wednesday’s general body meeting, they would be attending the formal launch of the party later this year.

“Given the broad outlook and trust in the abilities of the Chief Minister, several proposals have come for a possible alliance. However, we are weighing all possibilities and the Chief Minister will take a decision in these cases in the best interests of the nation,” the general secretary said.