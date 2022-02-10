TRS moves privilege motion against Modi in Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party on Thursday moved a privilege motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the motion of Presidential Address on passing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in most “shameful manner” in the two Houses of Parliament.

In a notice issued to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, party Secretary General K Keshava Rao said the statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating, demeaning and procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning.

It tantamounts to finding fault with the members of Parliament and the Presiding Officers for their conduct in the House.

Even the decision of the Presiding Officer, to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful few members, is brought under question.

The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the Presiding Officers and management of the House during the passage of the Bill in Lok Sabha on February 20, 2014 and the next day in Rajya Sabha.

Needless to say the August Houses run under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the book and whose word is always final. Finding fault on either counts is a contempt of House, raising the issue of its Privilege.

In the instant case, the Prime Minister tried to find fault with such conduct of the Presiding Officer and damned them as unruly, he said.

