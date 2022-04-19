TRS MP, BJP leader trade barbs over tribal reservation

Hyderabad: Tempers ran high and heated arguments took place between former TRS MP Sitaram Naik and BJP leader Ravindra Naik over the Tribal reservation issue with both the leaders holding Centre and State Governments responsible for the delay.

The arguments took place in the presence of former Minister Etala Rajender at the Sevalal Sena’s “10 per cent reservation Girijana Poru” meeting at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader and former MP Ravindra Naik said that increasing reservation to STs was under the purview of State Government. There were Supreme Court orders and ceiling over the issue and the Centre had clearly mentioned that if State Government wanted to increase the reservation, it would extend all support to the cause, he said.

Taking serious objection to his comments, former TRS MP Sitaram Naik said Telangana Government had passed a resolution in the Assembly and the same was sent to Centre for approval.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs had even acknowledged the Telangana Government’s resolution and sent to the union Home Ministry for consideration. The union Home Ministry, citing the Supreme Court on the BC (E) reservations, held up the decision, he pointed out.

“BJP Government at the Centre should give it in writing that it cannot increase the reservations. It cannot wash off its hands on the issue and hold the State Government responsible for the delay,” demanded Sitaram Naik.

Even as other leaders on the stage tried to pacify both the leaders, they entered into heated arguments and leveled charges against each other parties.

BJP MLA Etala Rajender wanted the State Government to implement 9.08 reservation for STs in the State and said there was a provision in the constitution. The 50 per cent ceiling on reservation was not applicable to STs reservation, he said.

