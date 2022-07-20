TRS MPs protest against price rise in Parliament

TRS MPs, holding placards, stage a protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: TRS MPs on Tuesday staged a protest in Parliament against the rise in prices of essential commodities, GST on food items and inflation besides rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder. They staged the demonstration with placards in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises.

Soon after the session began, the TRS MPs joined other Opposition members and raised slogans in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. They held placards against the Centre’s anti-people policies and brought the proceedings in both the Houses to a halt. Both the Houses were adjourned in the morning.

When the Parliament resumed at around 2 pm, the TRS MPs demanded a discussion on issues of public interest including price rise and inflation. Unable to continue with the proceedings, the Rajya Sabha chairman and also the Lok Sabha Speaker adjourned the respective Houses for Wednesday.

Led by the TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshav Rao and TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao, the TRS members continued their protests at the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises.

Hitting out at the Modi government, Nageshwara Rao strongly objected to the adjournment of both the Houses, without discussing public issues raised by the Opposition parties including price rise, inflation, and GST imposition on essentials and also floods in Telangana. “It is not right on part of the Central government to ignore the plight of people who are suffering from floods in Telangana,” he said.

While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was constantly reviewing, visiting the flood-hit areas and helping the people, the Khammam MP said the Centre has been indifferent towards the flood situation. “Instead, it chose to impose GST on food items such as milk and curd, putting more burden on the people,” he added. He also alleged that the Centre was denting the growth and development of Telangana by denying the funds due to the State.

MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, J Santosh Kumar, KR Suresh Reddy, Maloth Kavitha, B Venkatesh Netha, P Ramulu, P Dayakar Rao, M Srinivasa Reddy, D Damodar Rao, G Ranjith Reddy, BB Patil, B Lingaya Yadav, B Parthasarathi Reddy, V Ravichandra and others participated in the demonstration.