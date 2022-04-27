TRS opposes Centre’s backdoor policies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The TRS plenary adopted a resolution to fight against the union government which allegedly undermined the federal spirit and suppressing Constitutional rights accorded to the States.

Introducing the resolution, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said the Constitution of India gave absolute powers to the States to bring legislations and execute them. However, the BJP government was depriving these powers to the States through various backdoor methods.

The TRS demanded the union government to scrap new Electricity Act and the Dam Safety Act which were detrimental to the States. Rajya Sabha Deputy floor leader KR Suresh Reddy who seconded the resolution said the One Nation-One Registration and One Nation-One Market policies were part of consolidating the powers of the Centre and weaken the States.

