TRS ridicules Centre’s discrimination towards non-BJP-ruled States

Hyderabad: The TRS legislators on Sunday slammed the BJP-led union government for being vengeful towards farmers and discriminating the non-BJP-ruled States like Telangana. They said with the fear that Telangana would overtake Gujarat in economic growth, the Centre was rejecting requests from the State for paddy procurement.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here on Sunday, Government Whip Balka Suman said rather than being an elder brother, the Centre was acting like an enemy to the State government with regards to paddy procurement. He pointed out that it was the BJP State leaders who provoked farmers to cultivate paddy on a large scale during the Yasangi (Rabi) season with the assurance that they would ensure its procurement.

“However, now they were speaking nonsense and asking the State government to procure paddy,” he said. He reminded that the procurement of foodgrains was the Constitutional obligation and responsibility of the Centre which was now trying to evade its responsibility.

Suman also found fault with the BJP State leaders especially its president Bandi Sanjay for justifying the insulting remarks of union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal asking the Ministers to make people of Telangana consume broken rice as Telangana cannot supply raw rice during Yasangi season. He said rather than condemning such remarks, Sanjay was seeking video evidence of the union Minister’s remarks.

The legislator hit back at the BJP leaders for criticising the State government over the revised power tariff, stating that it was only Telangana that was supplying uninterrupted and quality free power to the agriculture sector. He pointed out that the BJP Government at the Centre was increasing petrol and diesel prices instead of pushing up GDP.

MLA Methuku Anand stated that State government was ready to take up the responsibility of paddy procurement, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement publicly that the Centre cannot procure foodgrains from Telangana. He said the TRS would intensify the fight against the Centre over paddy procurement and various local bodies already started adopting resolutions demanding the Centre to procure entire paddy crop and sending them to the Prime Minister’s Office.

MLA Yegge Mallesham said the union Minister was acting like a businessman, but had no knowledge about farming and farmers. He felt that procuring small quantity of paddy from Telangana was no big deal for the Centre, if it had the will to support farmers.

