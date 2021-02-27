TRS shifts campaign gear for MLC elections

The Ministers, MPs, legislators and other top leaders of the TRS have taken it upon themselves and are campaigning vigorously to consolidate support for TRS candidates Surabhi Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: With just over two weeks left for the polling on March 14, the ruling TRS has turned aggressive in its campaigning for the MLC elections to the two graduate constituencies of Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam.

The Ministers, MPs, legislators and other top leaders of the TRS have taken it upon themselves and are campaigning vigorously to consolidate support for TRS candidates Surabhi Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, respectively.

The TRS has been way ahead of its opponents in the MLC election campaign. Sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is seeking re-election to the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency, has been touring the entire constituency to reach out to all sections of graduate voters for the past couple of months.

The TRS leadership took up the victory of Surabhi Vani Devi, whose name has recently been finalised for the Mahabubnagar- Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, as a prestige issue.

Sources said Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is very keen on winning both the seats and is holding a series of meetings with the party leaders in-person and through telephone. He discussed poll strategies with party leaders and deployed Ministers as in-charges to campaign on behalf of the TRS candidates.

Ministers T Harish Rao, V Prashanth Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar have been assigned with the task of leading the TRS cadre in the Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad constituency. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, G Jagadish Reddy and P Ajay Kumar have been deployed to head the poll campaign in the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam constituency.

Also, TRS secretary general and Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, other MPs, MLAs, TRS general secretaries and other leaders have been directed to join the campaign. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has been assigned with the task of supervising the campaigning and coordinating with the top leaders, besides reaching out to the voters through social media and other means of mass communication on a large scale.

The TRS president is learnt to have directed the party leaders to leave no stone unturned in countering the false propaganda and allegations of the Opposition. They have been asked to take the development and welfare activities of the TRS government into the masses. Accordingly, all the Ministers are camping in their respective areas and campaigning aggressively. They are reaching out to all sections of the graduate voters. They held preparatory meetings with the party cadres on Saturday to devise poll strategies and commenced campaigning aggressively.

The TRS leaders are also shooting questions to the Opposition parties on their commitment towards the development of Telangana and the welfare of its people. While highlighting the failures of the previous Congress governments in protecting the interests of people of Telangana in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Ministers and the legislators are also questioning the BJP-led government at the Centre on the latter’s step-motherly treatment towards the State. They are also countering the allegations of the Opposition, explaining the achievements of the State government on issues like unemployment, education and others.

