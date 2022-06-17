TRS slams Modi for faulty policies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: The TRS legislators slammed the Modi government over its faulty policies which were proving detrimental to the interests of the nation. They alleged that due to the nonsensical methods and policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, an unrest was prevailing across the country. They reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had cautioned the people of the country about the adverse impact of the Modi government’s policies, which were proving to be right.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here on Friday, MLA KP Vivekananda said the BJP government failed to fill 16 lakh vacant jobs in various Central government departments which left scores of youth aspiring for government jobs in depression. He said the Prime Minister was working only for the Adanis and the Ambanis, but not for the citizens of the country who elected him.

“Youth have come on to the roads to protest against the policies of the union government. It is time the Prime Minister listens to their just demands and revokes the Agnipath scheme immediately,” he demanded on behalf of the TRS party. He stated that Modi who opened doors for private companies in defence sector, has now brought contract system which was being opposed by the youth.

The legislator reminded that the Prime Minister promised to bring back black money from the Swiss Banks, but it had increased by 50 per cent during his tenure. Rather than reducing the circulation of counterfeit currency notes, the demonetisation had only doubled the menace, he added.

MLA Kaleru venkatesh ridiculed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for holding the State government and the State police responsible for the violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station. He stated that Sanjay, despite being an MP, lacks basic knowledge that the railway station was under the jurisdiction of the Railway police and the Central government. “Sanjay should stop his foolish attempts to blame the State government for the violence and the firing which killed a youth. The BJP’s vote bank politics have been exposed,” he added.