TRS Social Media Cell lodges complaint against BJP leaders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:44 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: The TRS Social Media Cell on Friday lodged a complaint with the police against BJP leaders for objectionable skits against the Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao and demanded action against them.

TRS State Social Media Convenor, Y Satish Reddy in a complaint to Vanasthalipuram ACP, Purushottam Reddy condemned the BJP State unit for making ‘indecent, obscene and objectionable’ skits against the Chief Minister. The complaint sought action against BJP leaders including Bandi Sanjay, Premender Reddy, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and Ranirudrama for insulting the Chief Minister.

Satish Reddy said that K.Chandrashekhar Rao is not just the Chief Minister of Telangana but also the leader who fought and achieved the state. “His reputation has been tarnished with objectionable skits. It is no big deal for us to replicate the same on your leader Mr Modi. It doesn’t take much efforts to ask why did he leave his wife too? But, we cannot stoop down to that level,” he said.

Moreover, he said the skit also humiliated Telangana government schemes. “Schemes like Raithu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu are today looked up by all the states and nation. India is now following the schemes of Telangana. Did you forget what BJP MLA Mr Raja Singh has said about Dalit Bandhu? Did you not see BJP MLA E. Rajender giving tractors under the Dalit Bandhu scheme and posing with the same,” he questioned.

And in regards to pensions, there was a skit in which women were shown killing their husbands and people like Bandi Sanjay and Premender Reddy are enjoying these insensitive jokes downstage, Satish Reddy said.

“I wonder how you came into this profession of serving people with such mentality. We are warning BJP leaders for the last time. If such incidents occur again, you’ll see the same from us and once we step in, your Gujarat Slaves won’t be able to tolerate it. Anyone disrespecting, talking ill or abusing the Chief Minister will not be spared and tolerated,” he cautioned.