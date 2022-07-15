TRS supremo KCR calls up Opposition leaders including Mamata, Kejriwal and Stalin

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:19 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up the initiative to get all the Opposition parties in the country on the same page to consolidate the efforts to protect the federal and secular democratic values in the country.

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament sessions on July18, Chandrashekhar Rao has on Friday spoken to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, UP Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders including NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

The Friday parleys initiated by Chandrashekhar Rao are part of the exercise to expose the true nature of the Central government with nationwide protests, strongly condemning the undemocratic repressive measures of the BJP government. He has decided to use the Parliament as a platform to fight against the Central government during the forthcoming session.

The Chief Minister held discussions on phone with opposition leaders of various States of the country. He not only spoke to several Chief Ministers on Friday but also continued discussions with national leaders.

As part of the democratic struggle against the Centre, several Chief Ministers and main opposition leaders of many States are responding positively to Chandrashekhar Rao’s proposals. Telangana Chief Minister was continuing discussions with all the opposition parties to safeguard democratic values in the country.

The Chief Minister felt that it was high time to fight against the BJP’s undemocratic policies at Parliament and save the country.