TRS to field Ramalinga Reddy’s wife from Dubbak

Hyderabad: Solipeta Sujathe, wife of late Dubbaka Legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, will be the TRS party candidate for the ensuing by-election to be held on November 3, 2020.

Announcing this, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao in statement on Monday, recalled the role played by Ramalinga Reddy during the Telangana agitation. “He worked hard during the agitation and also for the TRS party. He dedicated himself to the development of his constituency Dubbaka, till he breathed his last,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the family members of the deceased legislator also participated in the development of Dubbaka and the family had a deep rooted relation with everyone in the Assembly segment. “In order to continue the progress of Dubbaka and to implement government programmes as they were earlier, the TRS party feels that only a family member of Ramalinga Reddy will do justice,” Chief Minister said. He added the decision to nominate Solipeta Sujatha was taken after consulting all the District leaders of the party.

