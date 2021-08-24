TRS to revamp party committees

Hyderabad: Celebrating its two decades of formation, the ruling TRS is all set to infuse new energy into the party cadre by revamping all the party committees from village to State level. The party executive committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday resolved to reconstitute the party committees from the village and ward levels commencing September 2. By September end, new committees at mandal, municipal, district and State level, will be constituted.

The TRS president will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the party office in New Delhi spread over 1,200 sq.m land granted by the Union government. All the party executive committee members, Ministers and elected representatives of the State Legislature will be invited to the ceremony.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken by the party executive committee here, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said as part of its efforts to strengthen the party from grass-root levels, the party will constitute committees in all 12,769 gram panchayats and 3,654 municipal wards across the State on September 2. “We will take up the constitution of mandal, municipal and district committees during September. We will also reconstitute the State-level committee,” he said.

The TRS general secretaries of the existing executive committee will oversee the process. Chandrashekhar Rao asked the party secretary-general and Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao to convene a meeting within the next two days to finalise the dates for the constitution of the committees.

To strengthen the party further, the TRS has already taken up construction of its offices in 31 districts excluding Hyderabad and Warangal. About 24 district offices are ready for inauguration and the remaining are likely to be completed within a couple of months. The Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate them in October after Dasara.

Further, the TRS executive committee has decided to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the party formation either in October or November. The dates for the massive meeting will be finalised by the new executive committee after its formation. It may be recalled that the annual plenary of TRS marking its formation day celebrations, could not be held for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

“It is a rare opportunity for a political party to lead a movement, come to power and succeed in governance as well as prove its mettle in every election since the State formation. People have been repeatedly giving unanimous verdict in favour of TRS in different elections held for rural and urban local bodies as well as the State Legislature and the Parliament,” Rama Rao said. He also pointed out that the Central government had already acknowledged the outstanding performance of Telangana State on various fronts including drinking water supply to every household, increased livestock population as well as crop production, enhanced per capita income and also being among the top States in IT exports, among others.

