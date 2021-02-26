TRS’ welfare schemes attracted me, says Surabhi Vani Devi

Says she likes to get along with people and let her work speak

Hyderabad: TRS candidate for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar MLC constituency election Surabhi Vani Devi spoke on a variety of subjects including her entry into active politics, why she chose TRS and opposition allegations of her being an ‘outsider’ in the constituency in an interview with Telangana Today. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fought for and made Telangana a reality. We always wondered if this dream of Telangana State would ever come true,” she said. Excerpts:

Late PV Narasimha Rao was in Congress but you are contesting on a TRS ticket. Would you like to comment on that…

All through his life, my father Narasimha Rao served the Congress party at national and regional levels but did not get due recognition. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fought for and made Telangana a reality. I have been closely monitoring the welfare and development programmes in the State.

Opposition parties accuse TRS government of failing to fill job vacancies in the State…

Graduates should bear in mind that Telangana is just six years old and already 1.32 lakh job vacancies have been filled. One should compare recruitments carried out in other States, they are way behind. There is always scope for improvement.

On comments that you are a non-local in the constituency…

I have been living in Hyderabad for decades but Mahabubnagar is my in-law’s place. In the past, many workers in Mahabunagar used to board Bombay-bound buses looking for work but those buses are not being operated now. Thanks to different welfare and development works taken up by the Telangana government, one can see reverse migration now.

On opposition remarks that ruling TRS is trying to cash in on Narasimha Rao’s legacy…

Merely passing comments will not suffice. They have to demand Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao and prove their sincerity.

Job prospects for graduates…

There are plenty of opportunities. Many leading companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google, IKEA and others have made Hyderabad their second home. Telangana is home to many start-ups as well. The government has created the required eco-system and is drawing many international companies to the State, especially Hyderabad that generates employment opportunities. On the contrary, the Central government is shutting down many public sector companies.

Similarities between PV and KCR…

There are many. Both like literature and agriculture. PV is known as reformist and CM KCR Garu has introduced many reforms. My father strived for nation’s development, CM KCR is developing Telangana.

Who is your main opponent in this election.

I do not believe in opposition. I like to get along with all people and let my work speak about me. People recognise and respect me for my work in the field of education.

On claims that late PV’s charm does not work beyond north Telangana

I would call it as an immature comment by opposition parties. PV is not confined to Telangana or India, he was a scholarly Prime Minister and he was admired by many across the globe.

