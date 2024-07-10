Yellareddy municipal chairman voted out; BRS likely to win post

As Satyanarayana lost the floor test, the municipal authorities will soon hold a council meeting to elect the new chairman. With a majority of the councillors belonging to the BRS, the party is likely to win the post.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 05:55 PM

Kamareddy: Yellareddy municipal chairman Kudumula Satyanarayana has lost his post after he failed to prove his majority during the floor test conducted on May 18.

the results on Wednesday. The total strength of the Yellareddy Municipal Council is 13, out of which 11 members took part in the no confidence motion on May 18 and they voted in support of tThe results of the floor test were withheld as Satyanarayana got a stay from the High Court. As the stay ended on Tuesday, the municipal officials announcedhe motion. Both the Municipal Chairman and the MLA did not attend the floor test.

As Satyanarayana lost the floor test, the municipal authorities will soon hold a council meeting to elect the new chairman. With a majority of the councillors belonging to the BRS, the party is likely to win the post. Satyanarayana, who had switched over to the ruling Congress from the BRS, was elected as the chairman of Yellareddy municipality in January 2020. In the municipal elections, BRS (then TRS) had won nine wards and the Congress three. After Satyanarayana joined Congress two months ago, the BRS members moved the no confidence motion against him.

Following the directives of the then district collector Jithesh V Patil, municipal officials made arrangements to hold a special meeting on May 18. However, to protect his post, Satyanarayana resigned from the BRS and joined the Congress. Two BRS municipal councillors also joined the Congress along with Satyanarayana.